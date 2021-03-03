Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Amicus (FOLD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz maintained a Buy rating on Amicus (FOLD) on February 12. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amicus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.17, which is a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Amicus’ market cap is currently $3.2B and has a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.89.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease. The company was founded on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.