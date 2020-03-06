Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Hold Rating on Okta (OKTA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Okta (OKTA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.63, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.81 million.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.