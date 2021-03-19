Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Hold Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on March 10 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.65, close to its 52-week high of $161.69.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.9% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market cap is currently $481.1B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 201 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

