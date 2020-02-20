Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Hold Rating on Corelogic (CLGX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Corelogic (CLGX) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.74, close to its 52-week high of $51.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.5% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Gartner.

Corelogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

Corelogic’s market cap is currently $4.02B and has a P/E ratio of 128.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.31.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The company offers its clients a comprehensive national database covering real property and mortgage information, judgments and liens, building and replacement costs, parcel and geospatial data, criminal background records, eviction information, non-prime lending records, credit information, and tax information, among other data types. It operates through the following business segments: Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions. The Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to deliver unique housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics and risk management capabilities. The Underwriting & Workflow Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. The company was founded on1894 is headquartered in Irvine, CA.