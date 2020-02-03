Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Hold Rating on Check Point (CHKP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $117.00, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $132.76 and a one-year low of $105.13. Currently, Check Point has an average volume of 769.5K.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management.