Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on February 22, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, IQVIA Holdings, and Syneos Health.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

The company has a one-year high of $55.49 and a one-year low of $33.36. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average volume of 6.49M.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. The company operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment engages in pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses, which sells its products under brand names Walgreens and Duane Reade. The Retail Pharmacy International segment offers retail stores, which sells products of brands No7, Boots Pharmaceuticals, Botanics, Liz Earle, and Soap & Glory. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

