Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.68, close to its 52-week high of $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 82.2% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Verra Mobility has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Verra Mobility’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.91 million and net profit of $6.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $17.75 million.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

