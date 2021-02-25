Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

In a report issued on February 23, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.29, close to its 52-week high of $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Ashford Hospitality.

Summit Hotel Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties’ market cap is currently $1.11B and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.