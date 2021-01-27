Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Scully Royalty (SRL)

In a report issued on January 7, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Scully Royalty (SRL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The the analyst consensus on Scully Royalty is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Scully Royalty’s market cap is currently $93.53M and has a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.