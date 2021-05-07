Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on May 5, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $252.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, ChannelAdvisor, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $317.64 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $295.9B and has a P/E ratio of 69.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

