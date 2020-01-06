Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.43.

Based on Mimecast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $921K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $458K.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server.

