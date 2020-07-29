Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on FireEye (FEYE)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on FireEye (FEYE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $16.00 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on FireEye’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $225 million and GAAP net loss of $76.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a GAAP net loss of $75.38 million.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.