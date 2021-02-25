Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on Essential Utilities (WTRG) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.47.

Kallo has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Essential Utilities.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #545 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.40.

Based on Essential Utilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $349 million and net profit of $55.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $88.49 million.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It supports a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. It also provides services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties including water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.