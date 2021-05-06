Robert W. Baird Keeps a Hold Rating on Twin Disc (TWIN)

In a report issued on May 2, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Twin Disc (TWIN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.16, close to its 52-week high of $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Twin Disc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on Twin Disc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.44 million and GAAP net loss of $4.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.52 million.

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A.; Nivelles, Belgium; Decima, Italy; and Novazzano, Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India, and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.