Robert W. Baird Keeps a Hold Rating on Okta (OKTA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Okta (OKTA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $187.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 58.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $145.45 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $185.91 and a one-year low of $88.66. Currently, Okta has an average volume of 2.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.