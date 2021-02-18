Robert W. Baird Keeps a Hold Rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

In a report released yesterday, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Armada Hoffler Properties, First Industrial Realty, and Highwoods Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Street Properties is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Franklin Street Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.25 million and GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.54 million and had a net profit of $2.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.