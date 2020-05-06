Robert W. Baird Keeps a Buy Rating on Model N (MODN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Model N (MODN) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Cadence Design, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.40, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.85 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, Model N has an average volume of 357.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MODN in relation to earlier this year.

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. It solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. Each of these suites consists of a number of applications, which can be purchased together or as separate stand-alone applications. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.