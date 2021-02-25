Robert W. Baird Keeps a Buy Rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS) on February 23 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leidos Holdings with a $117.40 average price target, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Leidos Holdings’ market cap is currently $12.86B and has a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.95.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.