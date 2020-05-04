Robert W. Baird Keeps a Buy Rating on Forward Air (FWRD)

In a report released today, Benjamin Hartford from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air (FWRD), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hartford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Hartford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forward Air is a Hold with an average price target of $52.33.

Forward Air’s market cap is currently $1.36B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.96.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The Pool Distribution segment provides in handling and distribution of time sensitive product. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.