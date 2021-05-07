Robert W. Baird Issues a Buy Rating on Hill-Rom (HRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark assigned a Buy rating to Hill-Rom (HRC) on April 30 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hill-Rom with a $127.00 average price target, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $117.68 and a one-year low of $80.31. Currently, Hill-Rom has an average volume of 405.9K.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following business segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility, and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products; and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products, and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

