Robert W. Baird Initiates a Hold Rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Ping Identity Holding (PING) received a Hold rating and a $33.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.27, close to its 52-week high of $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.36 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, Ping Identity Holding has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PING in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.