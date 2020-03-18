Robert W. Baird Initiates a Hold Rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.80, close to its 52-week low of $69.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.45.

Based on CyberArk Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.18 million.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of access security software solutions. Its products include core privileged access security, CyberArk Alero, application access manager, endpoint privilege manager, and CyberArk privilege cloud.