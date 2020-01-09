Robert W. Baird Initiates a Buy Rating on Cloudflare (NET)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudflare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.08 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Cloudflare has an average volume of 941.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace.