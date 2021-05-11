Robert W. Baird Gives a Buy Rating to Diamondrock (DRH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario assigned a Buy rating to Diamondrock (DRH) on May 6 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $10.53 average price target, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.49 and a one-year low of $3.88. Currently, Diamondrock has an average volume of 2.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRH in relation to earlier this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.