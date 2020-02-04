Robert W. Baird Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Hold

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Hold today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.90, close to its 52-week high of $78.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group, and Align Tech.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

The company has a one-year high of $78.41 and a one-year low of $40.46. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.