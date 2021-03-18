Robert W. Baird Downgrades Extended Stay America (STAY) to Hold

Extended Stay America (STAY) received a Hold rating and a $19.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario on March 16. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.31, close to its 52-week high of $19.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Extended Stay America has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.80, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on March 15, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.44 and a one-year low of $5.35. Currently, Extended Stay America has an average volume of 1.92M.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.