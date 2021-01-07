Robert W. Baird Downgrades BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Hold

BWX Technologies (BWXT) received a Hold rating and a $70.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Transdigm Group, and Lockheed Martin.

BWX Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.67.

The company has a one-year high of $70.57 and a one-year low of $40.40. Currently, BWX Technologies has an average volume of 389.7K.

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.