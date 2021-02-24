Robert W. Baird Believes Yum! Brands (YUM) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.65, close to its 52-week high of $110.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $112.50 average price target.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $31.4B and has a P/E ratio of 35.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.55.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

