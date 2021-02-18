Robert W. Baird Believes Workiva (WK) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Workiva (WK) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.14, close to its 52-week high of $111.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 85.3% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, SolarWinds, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workiva with a $107.00 average price target, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.1 million and GAAP net loss of $10.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Stuart J. Miller, the EVP & CFO of WK sold 21,263 shares for a total of $1,590,284.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.