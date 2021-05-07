Robert W. Baird Believes WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) on April 30 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.18, close to its 52-week high of $30.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.13, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.38 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WSC in relation to earlier this year.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.