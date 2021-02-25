Robert W. Baird Believes Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.56, close to its 52-week high of $43.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 82.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sykes Enterprises with a $52.00 average price target, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.68 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Sykes Enterprises has an average volume of 159.1K.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.