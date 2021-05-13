Robert W. Baird Believes Scully Royalty (SRL) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre reiterated a Buy rating on Scully Royalty (SRL) yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.84, close to its 52-week high of $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scully Royalty with a $81.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.82 and a one-year low of $3.53. Currently, Scully Royalty has an average volume of 24.57K.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.