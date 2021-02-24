Robert W. Baird Believes Revolve Group (RVLV) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV) on February 22 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.10, close to its 52-week high of $40.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Capri Holdings, and Ulta Beauty.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Revolve Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $19.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a net profit of $9.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.