Robert W. Baird Believes Rapid7 (RPD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 27, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.35, close to its 52-week high of $64.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Rapid7 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.63, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.48 and a one-year low of $31.34. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 718.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.