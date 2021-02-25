Robert W. Baird Believes PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as IQVIA Holdings, Syneos Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRA Health Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.00.

The company has a one-year high of $155.00 and a one-year low of $58.67. Currently, PRA Health Sciences has an average volume of 385.2K.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Data Solutions segment involves in data and analytics; technology solutions and real-world insights; and services primarily to the company’s life science clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

