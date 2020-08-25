Robert W. Baird Believes Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.07, close to its 52-week high of $275.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $300.71 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $328.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $869 million and GAAP net loss of $74.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $727 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on PANW: