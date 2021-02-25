Robert W. Baird Believes Owens & Minor (OMI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Owens & Minor (OMI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.11, close to its 52-week high of $35.73.

Coldwell has an average return of 40.9% when recommending Owens & Minor.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is ranked #986 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens & Minor is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Owens & Minor’s market cap is currently $2.42B and has a P/E ratio of -26.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.10.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company. It integrates technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. The firm has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.