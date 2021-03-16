Robert W. Baird Believes NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.03, close to its 52-week high of $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 100.0% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Mid-America Apartment, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

Based on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.82 million and net profit of $9.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.87 million.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.