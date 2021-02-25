Robert W. Baird Believes Nevro Crop (NVRO) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.00, close to its 52-week high of $188.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $204.25 average price target, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $188.14 and a one-year low of $65.05. Currently, Nevro Crop has an average volume of 374.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.