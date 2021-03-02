Robert W. Baird Believes MasTec (MTZ) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.97, close to its 52-week high of $92.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MasTec with a $98.67 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.15 and a one-year low of $22.51. Currently, MasTec has an average volume of 782.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTZ in relation to earlier this year.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy, and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment deals with the energy and utility industries. The Power Generation and Industrial segment covers energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of conventional and renewable power facilities. The Other segment comprises of equity investees, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa in 1994 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.