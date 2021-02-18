Robert W. Baird Believes Lattice Semicon (LSCC) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon (LSCC) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.3% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Velodyne Lidar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lattice Semicon with a $53.80 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Lattice Semicon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and net profit of $12.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $13.54 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

