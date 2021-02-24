Robert W. Baird Believes Korn Ferry (KFY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Korn Ferry (KFY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.06, close to its 52-week high of $64.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 82.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, ManpowerGroup, and Robert Half.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Korn Ferry with a $68.50 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.25 and a one-year low of $21.45. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 381.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KFY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.