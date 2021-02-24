Robert W. Baird Believes ITT (ITT) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on ITT (ITT) on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.68, close to its 52-week high of $82.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.7% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Franklin Electric Co.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.80, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.90 and a one-year low of $35.41. Currently, ITT has an average volume of 390.6K.

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation. The Industrial Process segment includes engineered fluid process equipment in areas such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets as well as providing of plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The Connect and Control Technologies segment offers harsh-environment connector solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

