Robert W. Baird Believes Itron (ITRI) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on Itron (ITRI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.50, close to its 52-week high of $118.59.

Kallo has an average return of 28.7% when recommending Itron.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #545 out of 7331 analysts.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.75, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Itron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $540 million and GAAP net loss of $25.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $624 million and had a net profit of $16.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITRI in relation to earlier this year.

Itron, Inc. is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems. The Networked Solutions segment offers a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution for acquiring and transporting robust application-specific data. The Outcomes segment consist of the firm’s value-added, enhanced software and services operating segment in which it manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA.