Robert W. Baird Believes Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.57, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Irhythm Technologies, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.20, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $6.23B and has a P/E ratio of -95.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.96.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

