Robert W. Baird Believes Herc Holdings (HRI) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings (HRI) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.94, close to its 52-week high of $89.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Herc Holdings with a $93.40 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Herc Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.62B and has a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.27.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.