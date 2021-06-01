Robert W. Baird Believes Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) on May 25 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.40, close to its 52-week high of $14.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 90.9% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

The company has a one-year high of $14.84 and a one-year low of $10.01. Currently, Global Medical REIT has an average volume of 525.2K.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.