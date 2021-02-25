Robert W. Baird Believes Freshpet (FRPT) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Freshpet (FRPT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.47, close to its 52-week high of $173.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freshpet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.40, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Freshpet’s market cap is currently $6.55B and has a P/E ratio of 1290.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FRPT in relation to earlier this year.

Freshpet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats. The company was founded by Scott Morris and Cathal Walsh in November 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

