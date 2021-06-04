Robert W. Baird Believes Facebook (FB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 2, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $330.71, close to its 52-week high of $333.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $385.69 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $385.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $924.5B and has a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.18.

Social networking company Facebook, Inc. develops applications that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other devices. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its revenue comes primarily from advertising. The company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park+D9, CA.

