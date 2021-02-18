Robert W. Baird Believes Diodes (DIOD) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Diodes (DIOD) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.02, close to its 52-week high of $83.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.3% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diodes with a $92.50 average price target, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.50 and a one-year low of $31.51. Currently, Diodes has an average volume of 257.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIOD in relation to earlier this year.

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.